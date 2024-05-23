EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:08 on May 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:11 on May 23, 2024  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon permit prices forged higher on Thursday to set yet another four-month high, as natural gas markets extended their recent gains and breached a key technical level, while UK Allowances strengthened for a seventh day to reach their highest since the first week of the year.
