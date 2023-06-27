ANALYSIS: Limited evidence of ‘greenhushing’ in voluntary carbon market following scandals

Published 08:47 on June 27, 2023 / Last updated at 08:47 on June 27, 2023 / Roy Manuell

Recent negative media coverage has mainly affected sentiment and prices in the voluntary carbon market rather than the amount of credits retired, and does not seem to have led to an tangible increase in anonymous activity whereby corporates attempt to keep quiet about their market involvement.