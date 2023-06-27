ANALYSIS: Limited evidence of ‘greenhushing’ in voluntary carbon market following scandals

Recent negative media coverage has mainly affected sentiment and prices in the voluntary carbon market rather than the amount of credits retired, and does not seem to have led to an tangible increase in anonymous activity whereby corporates attempt to keep quiet about their market involvement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.