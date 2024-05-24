GreenCollar walks away from leadership roles in Australian integrated farm land management method development
Published 02:46 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 02:46 on May 24, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s largest carbon project developer, GreenCollar, has resigned from co-chairing industry working groups developing the integrated farm land management (IFLM) method due to losing confidence in the process, a spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.
Australia’s largest carbon project developer, GreenCollar, has resigned from co-chairing industry working groups developing the integrated farm land management (IFLM) method due to losing confidence in the process, a spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.