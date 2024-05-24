GreenCollar walks away from leadership roles in Australian integrated farm land management method development

Published 02:46 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 02:46 on May 24, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s largest carbon project developer, GreenCollar, has resigned from co-chairing industry working groups developing the integrated farm land management (IFLM) method due to losing confidence in the process, a spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.