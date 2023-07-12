Climate-related shareholder resolutions are up in 2023, but support for them is down

The number of climate-related shareholder resolutions globally has continued to rise during 2023’s proxy voting season, though there has been a slight decrease in the appetite to actualise these proposals, according to a new report.