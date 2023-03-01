India must avoid carbon market pitfalls, think-tank says

Published 11:35 on March 1, 2023 / Last updated at 11:35 on March 1, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

A carbon market in India can encourage a cost-efficient, low carbon transformation of the Indian economy, but policymakers need to ensure that it is well designed and implemented to avoid key pitfalls that would undermine its ability to contribute to meeting long term climate goals, a report from a Mumbai-based environmental think-tank has found.