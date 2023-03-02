Indonesia receives first advanced payment for REDD+ activities from World Bank’s forest carbon facility

Indonesia has received its first advanced payment, totalling $20 million, for REDD+ activities in East Kalimantan province from the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF).