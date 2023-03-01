Japan adds J-credit methodology for paddy rice cultivation

Published 09:42 on March 1, 2023 / Last updated at 09:42 on March 1, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Japan / No Comments

The committee steering Japan’s J-Credit programme has given the green light to a new methodology regarding the cultivation of paddy rice, a move reflecting the government's increased focus on the development of nature-based solutions and ambition to drive new supply ahead of the GX League launch.