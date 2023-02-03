India’s Green Credit scheme to act as an additional climate policy lever, could attract international support

India’s Green Credit programme that was announced in this week’s budget could potentially receive support from multilateral agencies, enabling the initiative to act as an additional environmental policy tool to existing schemes aimed at meeting the country’s net zero goals, according to an Indian market participant on Friday.