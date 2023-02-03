Global carbon market growth slowdown set to continue into 2023 -analysts

Uncertainty plagued the carbon markets in 2022 and will continue to do so in 2023, analysts said in a report published this week that identified how macroeconomic weakness, energy crises, and regulatory changes had caused a slowdown after several years of growth.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.