The Australian government has yet to rule on how carbon offsets generated under its Indo-Pacific Carbon Offset Scheme (IPCOS) will be used, and will await the outcome of domestic carbon market review processes before making a decision.
IPCOS credits use depends on review outcomes, Australian government says
