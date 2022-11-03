IPCOS credits use depends on review outcomes, Australian government says

Published 03:16 on November 3, 2022 / Last updated at 03:16 on November 3, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Australian government has yet to rule on how carbon offsets generated under its Indo-Pacific Carbon Offset Scheme (IPCOS) will be used, and will await the outcome of domestic carbon market review processes before making a decision.