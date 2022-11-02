US forest investment company announces $1.8 bln acquisition for carbon offsets

Published 20:10 on November 2, 2022 / Last updated at 20:10 on November 2, 2022

A sustainable forest firm on Tuesday announced a $1.8 billion purchase of lands owned by a US timberland investment management organisation to develop into offset projects over the coming decades.