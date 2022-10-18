A new exchange has taken a step closer to launching a batch of voluntary carbon market futures that will soon be followed by a fresh approach to the liquified natural gas (LNG) market.
New Singapore exchange readies for VCM futures launch
A new exchange has taken a step closer to launching a batch of voluntary carbon market futures that will soon be followed by a fresh approach to the liquified natural gas (LNG) market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.