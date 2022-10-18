High intermediary mark ups dragging on VCM development, warns report

Published 15:51 on October 18, 2022 / Last updated at 15:51 on October 18, 2022

Intermediaries and investor profits accounted for a third of the traded value in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) in 2021, claimed a report published on Tuesday that proposed a more developer-centric model to finance small and mid-sized projects.