ICE unveils voluntary carbon auction participation roadmap ahead of first sale in December

Published 18:07 on October 18, 2022 / Last updated at 22:35 on October 18, 2022 / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Exchange operator ICE has unveiled a roadmap for participation in its upcoming voluntary carbon auctions, with the first such sale set to take place in December.