Americas > Canada-based offset developer signs up with registry for South American projects

Canada-based offset developer signs up with registry for South American projects

Published 17:52 on August 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:52 on August 15, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

An offset project developer and carbon credit vendor has opened an account with a registry with the aim of building out several tree planting and sustainable charcoal projects in South America.

An offset project developer and carbon credit vendor has opened an account with a registry with the aim of building out several tree planting and sustainable charcoal projects in South America.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software