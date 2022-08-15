VCM Report: Nature-based curve stretches out amid demand for new vintages

Published 19:04 on August 15, 2022 / Last updated at 19:04 on August 15, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

VERs were steady for prompt and nearby offset prices this week, maintaining the uptick seen at the end of the previous week, while later dated vintages for nature-based credits climbed higher.