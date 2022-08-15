DRC oil auction plots likely to go cheap, bolstering hopes for VCM project

Published 19:44 on August 15, 2022 / Last updated at 19:45 on August 15, 2022 / Africa, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Plots of tropical rainforest and peatland put up for sale as oil blocks in the Democratic Republic Of Congo (DRC) would likely be sold cheaply, an analyst told Carbon Pulse on Monday, bolstering the hopes of a group of carbon crypto activists who want to use the power of carbon markets to stop big oil.