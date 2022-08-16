AirCarbon Exchange ties up with market surveillance platform

Published 06:50 on August 16, 2022 / Last updated at 06:50 on August 16, 2022

Singapore-based voluntary carbon trading platform AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) has teamed up with trade surveillance provider Eventus to monitor market activities in a bid to prevent activities like market manipulation or money laundering.