Singapore-based voluntary carbon trading platform AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) has teamed up with trade surveillance provider Eventus to monitor market activities in a bid to prevent activities like market manipulation or money laundering.
AirCarbon Exchange ties up with market surveillance platform
Singapore-based voluntary carbon trading platform AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) has teamed up with trade surveillance provider Eventus to monitor market activities in a bid to prevent activities like market manipulation or money laundering.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.