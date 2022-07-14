EUAs traded in a very narrow range on Thursday morning amid widespread opposition among EU legislators to a plan to sell €20 billion worth of carbon units to help fund the bloc’s transition away from Russian fossil fuels.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs traded in a very narrow range on Thursday morning amid widespread opposition among EU legislators to a plan to sell €20 billion worth of carbon units to help fund the bloc's transition away from Russian fossil fuels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.