Brussels bets on energy savings as risk of full Russian gas cut-off rises

Published 20:11 on July 14, 2022 / Last updated at 20:12 on July 14, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

As the prospect of a full cut-off of Russian gas into the EU looks increasingly likely, the European Commission is seeking ways to drastically reduce the bloc's industrial consumption to help build supplies ahead of winter without further crippling the economy.