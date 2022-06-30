European carbon prices for 2022 and 2023 will suffer downside in the region of €10 if current levels of industrial demand destruction in the face of soaring energy prices were to continue, an analyst told a conference on Thursday.
EUAs to suffer €10 hit if current industrial demand destruction continues -analyst
