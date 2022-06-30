Asia Pacific > Japanese firms develop clean ammonia supply chain with UAE

Japanese firms develop clean ammonia supply chain with UAE

Published 06:17 on June 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:04 on June 30, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, Japan, South Korea  /  No Comments

Three Japanese companies have successfully demonstrated a clean ammonia supply chain to link Japan to the oil and gas-rich United Arab Emirates, they announced Thursday.

Three Japanese companies have successfully demonstrated a clean ammonia supply chain to link Japan to the oil and gas-rich United Arab Emirates, they announced Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software