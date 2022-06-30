EMEA > Restricting EU ETS access could have ‘undesired consequences’ -Commission official

Published 17:16 on June 30, 2022

Restricting the access of speculators in the EU ETS would achieve little and could lead to undesired consequences, a senior European Commission official told a conference Thursday in remarks that reinforce the EU executive's scepticism about lawmaker efforts to curb carbon market access.

