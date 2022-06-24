The Bahamian government is drafting legislation to establish a carbon exchange on the archipelago, in its campaign to become a “global centre” for emissions trading.
Bahamas govt drafts exchange legislation in drive to become global centre for carbon trading
The Bahamian government is drafting legislation to establish a carbon exchange on the archipelago, in its campaign to become a “global centre” for emissions trading.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.