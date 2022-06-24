The government of Seychelles has released a roadmap for developing its untapped blue carbon potential which aims to protect its seagrass and mangrove ecosystem assets as a key part of the country’s strategy to address climate change.
Seychelles launches roadmap to capitalise on blue carbon opportunities
