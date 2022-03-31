Africa > UN chief launches expert group to help limit greenwashing in net zero pledges

Published 16:34 on March 31, 2022  /  Last updated at 16:34 on March 31, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched a high-level expert group aimed at dissecting net zero commitments from non-state actors on Thursday, citing the need for greater transparency and consistency to weed out greenwashing, including any overreliance on carbon offsets.

