UN chief launches expert group to help limit greenwashing in net zero pledges

Published 16:34 on March 31, 2022

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched a high-level expert group aimed at dissecting net zero commitments from non-state actors on Thursday, citing the need for greater transparency and consistency to weed out greenwashing, including any overreliance on carbon offsets.