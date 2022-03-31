Verra sets out major revamp of REDD project designs

Project standard manager Verra is seeking a major revamp to its VCS forest protection projects by streamlining data collection requirements, the body said on Wednesday in a move that could have varied impacts for the credit-earning abilities of each activity.