EUAs reversed early gains and tumbled more than 2% on Thursday after gas prices surged in reaction to Russia’s confirmation that it will require payment for gas supplies in rubles from Apr. 1.
Euro Markets: EUAs weaken as gas surges after Russia confirms gas payment in rubles
EUAs rose by around 1% on Thursday morning in quiet trading as the market recovered from the previous session's 4% drop, while energy markets were mixed after news emerged that EU competition officials had raided the offices of German gas companies.
