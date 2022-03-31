A Middle East and North Africa (MENA) voluntary carbon market is several years away from gaining traction despite burgeoning interest and a string of net zero pledges by countries and corporates, according to multiple stakeholders.
MENA regional VCM viewed as a distant prospect despite momentum
A Middle East and North Africa (MENA) voluntary carbon market is several years away from gaining traction despite burgeoning interest and a string of net zero pledges by countries and corporates, according to multiple stakeholders.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.