Chinese carbon allowances barely budged over the past week, with traders awaiting confirmation of talk that the government is considering making less significant reductions in allocation numbers than previously signalled.
CN Markets: CEAs stable despite signs that allocation cuts might be lower than anticipated
Chinese carbon allowances barely budged over the past week, with traders awaiting confirmation of talk that the government is considering making less significant reductions in allocation numbers than previously signalled.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.