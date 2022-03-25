Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator on Friday defended itself against the claims that the national offset market lacks integrity, but the leading opposition party vowed to review the scheme if it wins the upcoming election.
Credibility hit puts Australian carbon regulator on the defensive amid calls for review
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator on Friday defended itself against the claims that the national offset market lacks integrity, but the leading opposition party vowed to review the scheme if it wins the upcoming election.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.