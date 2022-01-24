VCM Report: Nature-based VER prices set new records as trading firms pile in

Published 22:31 on January 24, 2022 / Last updated at 22:40 on January 24, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Nature-based voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contracts soared to new peaks last week on heavy volume as market participants said commodity trading houses and funds were joining fossil fuel companies in snapping up both standardised and project-specific units.