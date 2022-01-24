California gasoline consumption rose in October but still stayed beneath pre-pandemic levels, as diesel usage fell significantly from a decade-high watermark the month prior, according to state data published Friday.
California gasoline usage ticks up in October, as diesel hits 6-year low
California gasoline consumption rose in October but still stayed beneath pre-pandemic levels, as diesel usage fell significantly from a decade-high watermark the month prior, according to state data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.