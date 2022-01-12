Australian carbon credit prices are continuing to rise quickly on very low volumes, as all available supply is quickly picked up by voluntary buyers and emitters preparing for next month’s Safeguard Mechanism compliance deadline.
Australia Market Roundup: ACCUs fly even higher as Safeguard deadline approaches
