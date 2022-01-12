Australia Market Roundup: ACCUs fly even higher as Safeguard deadline approaches

Published 10:23 on January 12, 2022 / Last updated at 10:23 on January 12, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC / No Comments

Australian carbon credit prices are continuing to rise quickly on very low volumes, as all available supply is quickly picked up by voluntary buyers and emitters preparing for next month’s Safeguard Mechanism compliance deadline.