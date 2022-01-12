The UN’s climate change agency has partnered with a second carbon exchange to drive sales of carbon credits issued under its Kyoto-era Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) to the voluntary carbon market, as the international offsetting scheme readies its transition under the Paris Agreement.
UN teams up with second exchange to promote CDM credit sales to voluntary market
The UN’s climate change agency has partnered with a second carbon exchange to drive sales of carbon credits issued under its Kyoto-era Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) to the voluntary carbon market, as the international offsetting scheme readies its transition under the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.