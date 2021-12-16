Updates with comments from Anglo American, and a new record high ACCU trade.
UPDATE – Australian miner faces record Safeguard Mechanism shortfall -report
A major Australian coal miner is facing having to close a gap of over 840,000 tCO2to be in compliance with the Safeguard Mechanism by the end of February, according to documents gathered by the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.