Stripe contracts up to $2,000/tonne CO2 removal purchases in latest commitment

Published 21:08 on December 15, 2021 / Last updated at 21:08 on December 15, 2021

Online payment processing company Stripe on Wednesday selected four more early-stage CO2 removal (CDR) projects as part of its climate programme, with some of these nascent technologies costing almost $2,000 per tonne.