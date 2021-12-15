Shell, EnKing to launch joint carbon credit venture in India -media

Oil major Shell and India-headquartered carbon developer and trader EnKing plan to launch a $1.6-billion joint venture that will see the two generate up to 115 million nature-based carbon credits over the next five years, according to media reports citing unnamed sources.