Oil major Shell and India-headquartered carbon developer and trader EnKing plan to launch a $1.6-billion joint venture that will see the two generate up to 115 million nature-based carbon credits over the next five years, according to media reports citing unnamed sources.
Shell, EnKing to launch joint carbon credit venture in India -media
Oil major Shell and India-headquartered carbon developer and trader EnKing plan to launch a $1.6-billion joint venture that will see the two generate up to 115 million nature-based carbon credits over the next five years, according to media reports citing unnamed sources.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.