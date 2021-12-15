Volumes in China’s emissions trading scheme have hit record highs in recent days as emitters have scrambled to meet Wednesday’s main compliance deadline for 2019 and 2020 emissions, but market participants reckon at least half the companies involved will have failed.
CN Markets: Many seen to miss China’s first ETS compliance deadline despite spike in trading volumes
