Americas > Offset developer to screen buyers in bid to avoid greenwash

Offset developer to screen buyers in bid to avoid greenwash

Published 10:42 on December 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:42 on December 15, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, EMEA, International, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A major carbon credit developer and seller has unveiled plans to assess whether voluntary offset buyers are taking credible climate action before agreeing to sell to them, a landmark move to raise standards in the fast-growing global market.

A major carbon credit developer and seller has unveiled plans to assess whether voluntary offset buyers are taking credible climate action before agreeing to sell to them, a landmark move to raise standards in the fast-growing global market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software