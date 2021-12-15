Offset developer to screen buyers in bid to avoid greenwash

Published 10:42 on December 15, 2021 / Last updated at 10:42 on December 15, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, EMEA, International, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A major carbon credit developer and seller has unveiled plans to assess whether voluntary offset buyers are taking credible climate action before agreeing to sell to them, a landmark move to raise standards in the fast-growing global market.