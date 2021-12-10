Some 30 out of 32 initially-selected small-scale projects have signed grant deals to receive cash under the EU’s Innovation Fund, the European Commission said on Friday, the first such awards under the ETS-funded programme.
EU commits first cash to carbon-cutting projects under Innovation Fund
Some 30 out of 32 initially-selected small-scale projects have signed grant deals to receive cash under the EU’s Innovation Fund, the European Commission said on Friday, the first such awards under the ETS-funded programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.