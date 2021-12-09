French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he will seek adoption of the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) by the middle of next year, a clear signal that the proposal will be a priority for Paris within the wider climate agenda.
France vows to fast-track a deal on CO2 border measure under EU presidency
