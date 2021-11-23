In-state California compliance offset values rise as ‘DEBs’ requirement takes full effect

Published 20:31 on November 23, 2021 / Last updated at 22:08 on November 23, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) have increased in price versus their out-of-state counterparts in recent weeks, ushered in by a new period in the jurisdiction’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade system and having potential implications for voluntary markets.