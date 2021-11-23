Australia and Germany will push forward with their bilateral hydrogen accord by allocating from early 2022 $90 million of jointly committed funds for new hydrogen projects, Australia’s energy and emissions reduction minister, Angus Taylor, announced on Tuesday.
Australia, Germany to kickstart bilateral funding for new hydrogen projects
Australia and Germany will push forward with their bilateral hydrogen accord by allocating from early 2022 $90 million of jointly committed funds for new hydrogen projects, Australia’s energy and emissions reduction minister, Angus Taylor, announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.