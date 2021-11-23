Australia, Germany to kickstart bilateral funding for new hydrogen projects

Australia and Germany will push forward with their bilateral hydrogen accord by allocating from early 2022 $90 million of jointly committed funds for new hydrogen projects, Australia’s energy and emissions reduction minister, Angus Taylor, announced on Tuesday.