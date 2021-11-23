Companies in Fujian province’s emissions trading scheme have finalised their 2020 compliance process, with regulated emissions falling by 44% as power plants are now covered by the national market instead.
China’s Fujian sees big drop in ETS emissions after power plant shift into national scheme
Companies in Fujian province’s emissions trading scheme have finalised their 2020 compliance process, with regulated emissions falling by 44% as power plants are now covered by the national market instead.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.