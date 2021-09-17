New offset-backed crypto currency aims to drive up voluntary carbon prices

Published 13:57 on September 17, 2021 / Last updated at 14:32 on September 17, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A new US-based digital currency protocol is closing its 'fair launch' auction on Friday, raising funds it intends to use to buy voluntary carbon offsets in a bid to drive up market prices and force big companies to reduce their emissions.