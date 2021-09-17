Inpex inks carbon neutral propane deal amid calls for greater offset scrutiny

Published 10:03 on September 17, 2021 / Last updated at 10:47 on September 17, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japanese oil and gas company Inpex signed a carbon neutral propane gas deal with major LPG player Astomos Energy this week, broadening the list of fossil fuel product trades that are controversially claiming carbon neutrality.