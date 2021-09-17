US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending Sep. 17, 2021

Published 15:30 on September 17, 2021 / Last updated at 17:35 on September 17, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including developments in Illinois and Pennsylvania.