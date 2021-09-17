CARBON FORWARD 2021: Amid global carbon credit boom, experts gather to discuss risks, opportunities

The sixth instalment of Carbon Forward – the premier annual environmental markets conference – is back, and it’s stacked with a first-class line-up of speakers to discuss the global boom in carbon credit prices, as well as government- and corporate-led efforts to scale up these markets.

Carbon Forward 2021 is organised by event partners Carbon Pulse and Redshaw Advisors, with the help of myConnector and London Filmed, to bring this year’s event to an online platform.

The event is made possible thanks to Gold sponsor AirCarbon Exchange, Silver sponsors Macquarie Group and Verra, and Bronze Partners Agoro Carbon Alliance and KraneShares.

As well, Carbon Forward welcomes Supporting Partners Afry, CMIA, IETA, and InterAxS.

EU ETS Day (Oct. 6) focuses on Europe’s Emissions Trading Systems and features German MEP Peter Liese, who has been nominated to oversee the overhaul of the EU ETS in the European Parliament’s environment committee.

Net Zero Day (Oct. 7) looks at how companies and governments are developing strategies to curb emissions, including how investors can align themselves with efforts to achieve net zero. Carbon Forward is gathering leading names in finance, industry, and low-carbon project development to discuss the emerging role for international carbon markets to help future-proof portfolios.

The conference welcomes keynote speaker Rachel Kyte – a leading name in environmental finance for the past decade that has held senior roles as climate envoy at both the UN and the World Bank Group.

Currently Dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University, Kyte’s latest role is Co-Chair of the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI) Steering Committee – a new global cross-stakeholder initiative aiming to agree on how companies should use carbon offsets and ensure the voluntary market contributes to the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

“With the extraordinary uptick in interest in the voluntary carbon market, it’s clear that there needs to be some serious work done in addition to try to solidify its transparency and integrity,” Kyte told Carbon Pulse.

“This will ensure the market contributes to achieving the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement, becomes part of a future architecture that countries will participate in and will be able to use in order to meet their nationally-determined contributions (NDCs), and holds companies to account for the claims that they’re making,” she added.

The conference remains Europe’s largest gathering of environmental market experts, and this year delegates can once again attend from the comfort of their desk.

Programme

Conference Day 1 – EU ETS Day is dedicated to Europe’s Emissions Trading Systems. It will cover everything you need to know about how to survive and thrive under the EU’s flagship climate action programme, including examining the European Commission’s ‘Fit for 55’ package, the latest analyst price forecasts, and the prospects for the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM). It will also look at developments under the UK’s new post-Brexit carbon market.

Conference Day 2 – Net Zero Day focuses on how investment portfolios and businesses can align themselves with a net zero emissions goal. Carbon Forward is gathering leading names in finance, industry, and low-carbon project development to discuss the emerging role for international carbon markets to help future-proof investment portfolios.

This year’s speaker line-up includes:

Rachel Kyte, Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI)

Eron Bloomgarden, Climate Finance Partners (Clifi)

Mark Lewis, Andurand Capital Management

Hanna-Mari Ahonen, Perspectives Climate Group

Yann Andreassen, ICIS

David Antonioli, Verra

Karlijn Arts, SkyNRG

David Boublil, DG Taxation and Customs Union, European Commission

Mostyn Brown, Afry

Cedric de Meeus, Holcim Group

Stephen Donofrio, Ecosystem Marketplace

Sean Donovan, Agoro Carbon Alliance

Casey Dwyer, Andurand Capital Management

Unni Einemo, IBIA

Ulf Ek, Northlander Advisors

Veronika Elgart, Switzerland government

Paolo Falcioni, APPLiA

Marcus Ferdinand, Thema

Carole Ferguson, Industry Tracker

Haege Fjellheim, Refinitiv

Sabine Frank, Carbon Market Watch

Ben Garside, Carbon Pulse

David Hynes, UK Cabinet Office

Sami Jauhiainen , Neste

Karim Kanji, Net Zero Markets

Valentina Keys, WFW

Sven Kolmetz, Project Developer Forum

Matthias Krey, Perspectives Climate Group

Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, European Centre for International Political Economy

Per Lekander, Lansdowne Partners

Peter Liese MEP, European People’s Party (EPP)

Tore Longva, DNV

Tom Lord, Redshaw Advisors

Sam Lowe, Centre for European Reform & UK Trade Forum

Alex Luta, Afry

Scobie MacKay, Macquarie

Andrei Marcu, European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition

Nima Neelakandan, Macquarie

Ken Newcombe, C-Quest Capital

Luke Oliver, KraneShares

William Pazos, AirCarbon

Ariel Perez, Hartree Partners

Alexis Pott, Carbon Cap Management

Rob Pulleyn, Morgan Stanley

Simon Pyne, Greener Energy Fuels

Bo Qin, BloombergNEF

Louis Redshaw, Redshaw Advisors

Anton Root, Allied Crowds

Federica Sabatti, European Heating Industry (EHI)

Bjarne Schieldrop, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

Trevor Sikorski, Energy Aspects

Lawson Steele, Berenberg

Maria Strandesen, Maersk

Mike Szabo, Carbon Pulse

Eve Tamme, Climate Principles

Guy Turner, Trove Research

Daniel Tutu Benefoh, Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana

Beatriz Yordi, DG Climate Action, European Commission

and MORE!

