Lowest WCI auction volumes since Q1 announced ahead of Nov. 17 sale
Published 20:57 on September 17, 2021 / Last updated at 20:57 on September 17, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The Q-4 California-Quebec auction will roundoff the year with its lowest volume since Q-1 according to an auction notice published Friday afternoon, increasing the chances of record-breaking prices on Nov 17.
The Q4 California-Quebec auction will include the lowest volume since the first quarter due to a reduction of unsold allowances, as Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of the secondary market trading at an all-time high this week.
