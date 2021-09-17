Lowest WCI auction volumes since Q1 announced ahead of Nov. 17 sale

Published 20:57 on September 17, 2021 / Last updated at 20:57 on September 17, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The Q-4 California-Quebec auction will roundoff the year with its lowest volume since Q-1 according to an auction notice published Friday afternoon, increasing the chances of record-breaking prices on Nov 17.